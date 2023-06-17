Telford College welcomes Station Quarter planning milestone

Telford College has welcomed the planning decision which paves the way for the creation of a new digital skills and enterprise hub in the town centre’s new Station Quarter.

Station Quarter Digital Skills and Enterprise Hub CGI

The college will be running a range of courses at the new hub, with a focus on innovation and providing skills for some of the region’s fastest growing and best-paid business sectors.

Home to hi-tech learning facilities and ‘business incubator space’ for digital start-ups companies, the hub will be a perfect environment for thinking outside the box, pushing boundaries, and encouraging entrepreneurs.

- Advertisement -

Telford & Wrekin Council announced that planning approval for the Station Quarter project, had now been granted, following on from the enabling works planning consent which was issued last year.

Telford College principal and chief executive Graham Guest said: “We can’t wait to get up and running in the Station Quarter. We see this as a unique and ambitious alliance between industry and education, which will raise everyone’s aspirations.

“It is an opportunity to make the college even more accessible to people across the borough, and support local employers to develop the sort of workforce they require.

“Telford is full of talented people, and we need to do everything we can to help retain these important skills in the town – because there are some fantastic, highly paid career opportunities right on our doorstep.”

Mr Guest added: “Maths and digital qualifications are a vital pathway to higher quality and better paid career opportunities for the people of Telford.

“Our courses at the Station Quarter will be targeted towards equipping people for careers in sectors such as cybersecurity, AI and robotics, virtual and augmented reality, cloud computing, wireless technologies, 5G innovation, and much more.”

With construction work set to begin this summer, it is hoped that the new digital skills and enterprise hub will be ready to welcome its first students in September 2024.

In addition to the education facilities, the Station Quarter project includes ambitious plans to create a vibrant and sustainable urban space that will enhance connectivity, provide high-quality housing and commercial opportunities, and create new public spaces for residents and visitors.

The proposals will regenerate a brownfield site at the heart of Telford Town Centre and see the creation of a new mixed use gateway from Telford Central railway station into the heart of Telford Town Centre, which has long needed a revitalisation.

Phase one of the Station Quarter project will include not only the development of the digital skills and enterprise hub, but also a hotel, 189 townhouses and apartments and new and improved public spaces.

The council says: “The digital skills and enterprise hub will provide education and business start-up spaces to enhance digital skills, cater to local employer needs, and empower residents of all ages.

“The addition of a new, high-quality hotel will bolster Telford’s reputation as a premier shopping, leisure, and conference destination in the region.”

The project is being partly funded with £200 million investment of match-funding from the private sector, as well as £22.3 million from the central government’s Towns Fund.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “This further planning approval for Station Quarter marks an exciting chapter in Telford’s growth.

“This project represents our commitment to creating sustainable, modern, and accessible spaces that meet the needs of our residents.”