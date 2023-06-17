Shropshire residents recognised in King’s Birthday Honours

A number of Shropshire residents have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Councillor Heather Kidd MBE

Heather Kidd, Lib Dem Shropshire Councillor for Chirbury and Worthen, has been awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday honours list for her service to rural communities.

Heather said: “This award recognises that rural communities need a voice. I’m accepting this award not just for my self but for all those who work tirelessly, often in a voluntary capacity, for their communities across Shropshire and seldom get any recognition.”

Also recognised with MBEs are Rhiannon Davies and Richard Stanton, along with Colin and Kayleigh Griffiths. Both couples successfully campaigned for a review of maternity services in Shropshire after their daughters died within hours of birth. Their campaigning led to the Ockenden report which found widespread failures at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

Jane Barker from Shrewsbury is appointed an MBE for services to charity and to people with disabilities. In 1995, Jane set up Perry Riding for the Disabled which has enabled children and adults to ride or drive carriages.

Sally Johnson, from Shrewsbury, receives a British Empire Medal for charitable services to people with cancer. Sally set up the Harry Johnson Trust following the death of her son in 2014. The Harry Johnson Trust supports young people and their families following cancer diagnoses.

Eric Smith from Shrewsbury, receives a BEM for services to radio and to the community. Eric is well known in Shropshire having previously presented the breakfast show on BBC Radio Shropshire and performing each year in pantomime at Theatre Severn. Eric has also hosted community events across the county including the popular Carols in the Square.

Other MBE recipients include:



– Sonya Jones from Oswestry, for tackling child exploitation.



– Roy Martin from Newport for services to heritage through the RAF Museum and the Aerospace Museum Society.



– Colin Preston from Oswestry for services to wildlife conservation at the Shropshire Wildlife Trust.



– Sonia Roberts from Shrewsbury, for services to the community.



– Helen Rooker from Ludlow for services to the arts and the community via Ludlow Assembly Rooms.

Receiving a CBE in the honours is Edward Harley OBE from Bucknell. Edward is Chair of the Acceptance in Lieu Panel and receives a CBE for services to heritage, charity and the community.

Receiving OBEs are Dr Norma Raynes from Whitchurch for services to tackling loneliness in older people at Generation 2 Generation and the Caldecott Festival Group and Alan Meyrick from Shrewsbury, for services to education at the Teaching Regulation Agency.

Also recognised with BEMs are:

– Marion Micklewright, from Shrewsbury, for services to feline welfare as the founder and manager of Shropshire Cat Rescue in Bayston Hill. Shropshire Cat Rescue provides shelter, food and veterinary care for homeless, stray, abandoned and unwanted cats and kittens, and rehoming where possible.

– Gwynne Goodfield from Telford for services to graduate recruitment and sport via HM Revenue and Customs.

– Jonathan Sanderson from Telford receives a BEM for services to athletics and the community.