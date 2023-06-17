17.5 C
Severn Trent to carry out water main replacement work along Shrewsbury road

By Shropshire Live

Severn Trent Water is to carry out work to replace a water main on Racecourse Lane, Shrewsbury from 10 July to 10 November.

Severn Trent engineers working at a site. Photo: Severn Trent
Due to leaks and bursts over recent years, Severn Trent will be investing over £200,000 to replace 800 metres of water pipe network between Welshpool Road and Mytton Oak Road, which will help secure their network for the future.

The work will be undertaken in phased sections with the use of a rolling road closure with the aim of keeping the disruption to a minimum.

For access purposes, the bollards on Racecourse Lane will be temporarily removed and a signed diversion route will be in place whilst the road is closed.

Access to residential properties, businesses and emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Heartlands Pipelines Limited, the appointed contractor, will start working near to the junction of Welshpool Road, continuing along Racecourse Lane towards Mytton Oak Road.

Residents and affected businesses will be notified in advance and Severn Trent will be holding a customer drop in event at Oxon Parish Church, Village Hall, Welshpool Road on 22 June, between 4pm and 7pm.

Advance warning signs will also be erected on site two weeks prior to the work starting.

