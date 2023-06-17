Generator issue leads to pause in admissions at Princess Royal Hospital’s Women and Children’s Unit

A generator issue within the Women and Children’s Unit at the Princess Royal Hospital has led to the department pausing admissions from maternity, neonates and children.

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust says during this time support is being provided from neighbouring hospitals.

Contingency plans are in place to minimise any disruption and ensure the safety of service users.

The Trust said current inpatients continue to receive appropriate care and support.

A spokesperson said: “If you are in labour, have symptoms of labour, or you need to speak to someone in maternity services, please ring maternity triage on 01952 565948 for advice.

“If you have an unwell baby or child, please go to the Emergency Department, call 111 or 999 in an emergency. Our Emergency Department is operating as normal.”