Four Oswestry roads to be resurfaced this autumn

Four busy roads in Oswestry are set to be resurfaced this autumn, as part of Shropshire Council’s annual resurfacing programme.

Cross Street in Oswestry. Photo: Shropshire Council

The roads have been identified via a combination of local engineering judgement and asset management data as being in need of resurfacing.

The following roads in Oswestry are due to be treated:

– Church Street (4 to 29 September)

– Cross Street (25 to 29 September)

– Maes-Y-Clawdd (2 to 6 October)

– Shrewsbury Road (2 to 17 October)

Shrewsbury Road was originally due to be resurfaced in 2022 but work was put back to avoid a clash with the Mile End roundabout improvements.

Chris Schofield, Shropshire Council’s deputy Cabinet member for highways, said:

“We’re working hard to improve roads across the county and our annual resurfacing programme is a big part of this. This work represents a big investment in Oswestry and will see significant and notable improvements to these four busy roads. We know that they are in need of repair and I’m pleased that work will soon be carried out.

“Every effort will be made to minimise inconvenience and disruption, and people really will notice the difference once work is complete. I want to thank them for their understanding while this important work is carried out.”

The work is being carried out by Shropshire Council and its partners in the Shropshire Highways alliance, Kier and WSP.

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.