25.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 16, 2023
Now Playing:

Four Oswestry roads to be resurfaced this autumn

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Four busy roads in Oswestry are set to be resurfaced this autumn, as part of Shropshire Council’s annual resurfacing programme.

Cross Street in Oswestry. Photo: Shropshire Council
Cross Street in Oswestry. Photo: Shropshire Council

The roads have been identified via a combination of local engineering judgement and asset management data as being in need of resurfacing.

The following roads in Oswestry are due to be treated:

- Advertisement -

– Church Street (4 to 29 September)
– Cross Street (25 to 29 September)
– Maes-Y-Clawdd (2 to 6 October)
– Shrewsbury Road (2 to 17 October)

Shrewsbury Road was originally due to be resurfaced in 2022 but work was put back to avoid a clash with the Mile End roundabout improvements.

Chris Schofield, Shropshire Council’s deputy Cabinet member for highways, said:

“We’re working hard to improve roads across the county and our annual resurfacing programme is a big part of this. This work represents a big investment in Oswestry and will see significant and notable improvements to these four busy roads. We know that they are in need of repair and I’m pleased that work will soon be carried out.

“Every effort will be made to minimise inconvenience and disruption, and people really will notice the difference once work is complete. I want to thank them for their understanding while this important work is carried out.”

The work is being carried out by Shropshire Council and its partners in the Shropshire Highways alliance, Kier and WSP.

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP