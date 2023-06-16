Appeal after construction machinery stolen from building site at Halfway House

Police in Shrewsbury are urging members of the public to be on the lookout for valuable machinery taken during a burglary in Halfway House.

One of the items stolen was a Bomag roller that was parked in front of the house

Between 6pm on Sunday 11 June and 7am Monday 12 June, thieves stole items from a house under construction on the A458.

They stole a Bomag roller that was parked in front of the house, a Stihl saw, a laser level, a ring doorbell and a key safe.

- Advertisement -

A digger, that was parked around the rear of the property, was moved to the front and the forks were stolen.

The stolen property is worth well over £10,000.

Investigating Officer DC Furey said: “We are appealing for anyone who has noticed any of the machinery dumped anywhere locally or who may have seen the machinery being moved possibly on the back of a trailer.”

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact DC Furey on 07557 033230 or email amy.furey@westmercia.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.