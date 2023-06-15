Two taken to hospital following property fire in Telford

A man and a woman were taken to hospital following a fire at a property in Telford this morning.

Fire appliances from Wellington were sent to the fire in Harding Close, Donnington, at around 6.20am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service say the fire was in the lounge of the property and was extinguished by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus using a hosereel jet.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Three ambulances were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered two patients who were already out of the property.

“A man was treated by ambulance staff for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Prince Royal Hospital for further treatment.

“A woman received treatment for minor injuries before being conveyed to the same hospital.”