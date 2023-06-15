21.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Now Playing:

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service launches volunteers programme

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is teaming up with Community Resource to launch a new volunteer programme.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has teamed up with Community Resource to launch the volunteer programme
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has teamed up with Community Resource to launch the volunteer programme

The scheme has been developed to help strengthen the Service’s community safety activities while targeting the most vulnerable and hard to reach people within the county.

Ther service has consulted with Community Resource, a registered charity, to create three volunteer areas:

- Advertisement -

– Shropshire FRS Community Safe and Well Volunteer
– Shropshire FRS Community Risk Reduction Volunteer
– Shropshire FRS Community Events Volunteer

Group Manager Scott Bishop, head of SFRS Prevention and Protection Team, said:

“These volunteers will increase the level of engagement we have with the communities we serve and ensure members of the public living in rural area have a greater opportunity to access more safety information and Safe and Well visits. They will also assist the Service in identifying those who are most vulnerable and help us to make Shropshire Safer.

“We’d encourage anyone that is keen to make a difference to their communities and be part of a people focused organisation to get in touch with. We want to reflect the communities we service and therefore we positively welcome applicants from people living with disabilities, neurodivergence and minority groups who are under-represented in our Service.

“We’re really pleased that we are in a position to launch this during Volunteers Week, a time where hard working volunteers get the recognition they deserve.”

Bev Baxter, CEO of Community Resource, said:

“We built up our experience developing volunteer programmes through our work managing Covid vaccination volunteers, which was definitely a steep learning curve! However, we can now use that experience in a positive way – supporting organisations like Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service that are interested in growing their volunteers.

“Volunteers are key to organisations large and small, so it’s important to take the time to work through how they can play an integral role, while ensuring that the volunteers get the most out of the experience. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service understand that too, and we have really enjoyed working together to shape their plans and make their volunteer programme the best it can be.”

For more information email enquiries@community-resource.org.uk or call 01743 360641.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP