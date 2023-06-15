Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service launches volunteers programme

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is teaming up with Community Resource to launch a new volunteer programme.

The scheme has been developed to help strengthen the Service’s community safety activities while targeting the most vulnerable and hard to reach people within the county.

Ther service has consulted with Community Resource, a registered charity, to create three volunteer areas:

– Shropshire FRS Community Safe and Well Volunteer

– Shropshire FRS Community Risk Reduction Volunteer

– Shropshire FRS Community Events Volunteer

Group Manager Scott Bishop, head of SFRS Prevention and Protection Team, said:

“These volunteers will increase the level of engagement we have with the communities we serve and ensure members of the public living in rural area have a greater opportunity to access more safety information and Safe and Well visits. They will also assist the Service in identifying those who are most vulnerable and help us to make Shropshire Safer.

“We’d encourage anyone that is keen to make a difference to their communities and be part of a people focused organisation to get in touch with. We want to reflect the communities we service and therefore we positively welcome applicants from people living with disabilities, neurodivergence and minority groups who are under-represented in our Service.

“We’re really pleased that we are in a position to launch this during Volunteers Week, a time where hard working volunteers get the recognition they deserve.”

Bev Baxter, CEO of Community Resource, said:

“We built up our experience developing volunteer programmes through our work managing Covid vaccination volunteers, which was definitely a steep learning curve! However, we can now use that experience in a positive way – supporting organisations like Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service that are interested in growing their volunteers.

“Volunteers are key to organisations large and small, so it’s important to take the time to work through how they can play an integral role, while ensuring that the volunteers get the most out of the experience. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service understand that too, and we have really enjoyed working together to shape their plans and make their volunteer programme the best it can be.”

For more information email enquiries@community-resource.org.uk or call 01743 360641.