Road safety work begins at Market Drayton’s Gingerbread Man roundabout

The next phase of work to improve safety on the A529 near Market Drayton is to be carried out from today until 7 July at the Gingerbread Man roundabout.

The Gingerbread Man roundabout in Market Drayton. Image: Google Street View

Work will be carried out under multi-way temporary traffic signals from 7am to 6pm each day, though with no multi-way signals after 4pm on 3, 4 and 5 July.

The work will include cutting back and clearing vegetation at signing and lighting column locations, change of speed limit terminal signs, the construction of pedestrian footway around the south-eastern verge to connect Adderley Road with the footway constructed by Aldi on the A53 and maintenance/upgrade of footway around the perimeter of the roundabout.

New regulatory signs and posts will also be installed along with new road markings and the replacement of lighting columns and street lights to LED.

During the work, signed diversions will be in place and businesses will be open as normal. Access to residential and business properties will be maintained.

The work is being carried out as part of the Government-funded A529 Safer Road Fund scheme to improve safety between Hinstock and Audlem. Work began in October 2019 and has involved various safety improvement measures at key locations – including Mount Pleasant crossroads.

The sixth phase of work – carried out between Mount Pleasant Crossroads and North Lodge at Pell Wall, Market Drayton – began on 2 May and was completed yesterday.

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“The award of this Department for Transport funding has already enabled us to carry out essential and much-needed safety work and reduce risk of injury or accident on the A529 – and the work has had a huge impact on safety. I’m pleased that this next phase of work is now being carried out and I thank people for their understanding while this work is carried out.”

The Safer Road Fund work on the A529 is being carried out by Kier, supervised by WSP and project managed by Shropshire Council.