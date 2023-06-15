Dunne welcomes funding for Ukraine Homelessness Prevention

South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne has welcomed the allocation of funding for individuals who arrived in the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Philip Dunne MP meets Ukrainian family Kristina and her daughter, aged 7, living in Church Stretton with Cllr Hilary Luff

The government is allocating a further £150 million towards the Ukraine Homelessness Prevention Grant, which will be distributed to local authorities, empowering them to support Ukrainian families. The aim is to prevent homelessness and foster a sense of community among Ukrainians residing in the UK.

As part of the Homes for Ukraine initiative, Shropshire Council will receive a funding allocation of £417,283.

- Advertisement -

The funding will enable the local authority to assist Ukrainian families in accessing privately rented accommodation and finding employment. The allocation reflects the number of Ukrainians living in Shropshire currently being looked after by local residents.

Since the launch of the Homes for Ukraine Scheme, over 163,500 Ukrainian nationals have been accepted into the UK, with a significant proportion successfully finding employment.

The availability of employment rights, access to benefits, and public services such as school places from the beginning has greatly facilitated integration of Ukrainian families. In addition, the Department for Transport has extended the period in which Ukrainian refugees can drive on their home nation’s license from one year to three.

Philip Dunne said: “I am pleased the government is recognising the importance of supporting Ukrainian families have in Shropshire through the Homes for Ukraine funding.

“I recently met the mother and daughter, Olga and Kristina, from Kharkiv, staying in Church Stretton with Cllr Hilary Luff, and was pleased to see they were getting on well.”

“This funding for Shropshire will help Ukrainian families secure their own homes and prevent homelessness”