Air ambulance called following collision on A41 north of Newport

Emergency services were called to a collision involving two vehicles on the A41 north of Newport this afternoon.
The collision happened at around 1.20pm on a stretch of the A41 at Chetwynd Park.
Four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington with an operations officer.
Crews used cutters and spreaders to release one casualty who had become trapped in a vehicle.
The Midlands Air Ambulance and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.
The road is closed in both directions.