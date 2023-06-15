Air ambulance called following collision on A41 north of Newport

Emergency services were called to a collision involving two vehicles on the A41 north of Newport this afternoon.

The collision happened at around 1.20pm on a stretch of the A41 at Chetwynd Park.

Four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington with an operations officer.

- Advertisement -

Crews used cutters and spreaders to release one casualty who had become trapped in a vehicle.

The Midlands Air Ambulance and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

The road is closed in both directions.