Shropshire bus petition presented in Parliament

MP Helen Morgan has presented her petition on rural bus services in Parliament as she continues the campaign to improve public transport in Shropshire.

Helen Morgan outside Parliament
Helen Morgan outside Parliament

Last year, staggering data uncovered that Market Drayton and Whitchurch were in the bottom 10% nationally for towns of their size when it came to bus departures. This lack of service provision has a considerable knock-on for villages along routes to places like Shrewsbury and Telford.

Helen, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, is determined to increase transport links in the county to make sure people can access key services, jobs and onward transport.

The petition, signed by 1,611 residents of the county, backed Helen’s Bus Bill proposals which would guarantee 7-day services to services like hospitals, GP practices, schools, and railway stations – allowing residents to get to medical appointments, get to work, and get and onto the high street, combating rural isolation.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan said:

“Shropshire has some of the poorest bus services in the country, and residents who don’t drive are often left isolated. I have heard far too many upsetting stories from constituents about medical appointments missed, job opportunities lost, and a feeling of helplessness to change the situation.

“I’ve been campaigning on this since before my election and we’ve recently seen some small progress – with the £2 fare cap continuing and recent announcement of £1.5 million for Shropshire buses.

“However, if the government really wanted to level up Shropshire and give the rural economy, health services, and improve day-to-day life, they would take bus provision much more seriously, with a clear strategy to revive services.

“A huge thank you must go out to the 1,611 residents who signed our petition and backed my Bus Bill. There is clear public demand out there across North Shropshire for real investment to link up our villages and towns properly, rather than the rickety unreliable provision we’ve become all too used to.”

