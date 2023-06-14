Police appeal for help locating wanted Whitchurch man

Police are appealing for help in locating a Whitchurch man who failed to appear in court.

John Rowlands

Officers want to locate John Rowlands, 45, who is wanted on warrant for failure to appear at Telford Magistrates’ court on Tuesday 23 May.

Rowlands has been charged with arson (with intent to endanger life) following an investigation into an incident at Unicorn Road in Oswestry back in March 2022.

He is described as 5ft9, slim build. He may well have a long brown beard.

He is known to frequent the Higher Heath and Darliston areas of Prees, near Whitchurch.

Anyone who has information on Rowland’s whereabouts is asked to call 999.