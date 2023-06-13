25.9 C
Telford nursing home manager named as award finalist

The Home Manager at St George’s Park in Telford has been named as a finalist for ‘Best Dementia Care Inspiring Leader’ in the National Dementia Care Awards 2023.

St George’s Park Nursing Home in Telford
St George's Park Nursing Home in Telford

Organised by the Journal of Dementia Care, the prestigious awards aim to honour the care providers who have significantly improved the quality of life for individuals living with Dementia. 

St George’s Park provides expert specialist care to older people living with Dementia and Complex Care needs. 

The Home Manager, Chelsie Hammond, is invited to attend the awards ceremony, which will take place on 13th July at Winchester Cathedral.

The lunch event promises to unite industry leaders, experts and advocates for Dementia care, promoting recognition and inspiration. 

Expressing her honour at being a finalist, Chelsie Hammond, the Home Manager of St George’s Park, said: “Being recognised for this award strengthens our commitment to providing exceptional care for individuals living with Dementia. It inspires me to keep leading with passion and dedication to enrich the lives of our residents.”

