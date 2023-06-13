Road resurfacing works to begin in Telford and Wrekin

More than 20 sites across Telford and Wrekin, covering thousands of square meters will be patched and resurfaced as part of an extensive annual programme.

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for place, the economy and neighbourhood services. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Surface dressing seals road surfaces, improving the texture and prolonging life by many years while patching involves filling holes or cracks within the surface.

More than 70,000m2 – the equivalent of 27 football pitches – will be improved as Telford & Wrekin Council delivers the scheme worth £1.1million – part of its planned £21 million highways programme, starting at the end of this month.

- Advertisement -

Surface dressing is carried out during the summer months as the process requires warmer temperatures and relatively dry weather. It prevents roads from deteriorating due to traffic and weather as well as improving surface texture and takes a great deal of planning and co-ordination.

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for place, the economy and neighbourhood services said:

“This work builds on previous successes in which the National Highways and Transport Network survey, rank Telford as one of the top areas in the country for overall satisfaction with transport services and first in the West Midlands.

“The methods we use are the most efficient way of improving the surfaces and getting the most out of the lifespan.

“We aim to keep Telford and Wrekin in a good position to cope with future growth of the town with proactive maintenance, supporting both residents and businesses and while there is much to do, this is a step in the right direction.”

Telford & Wrekin Council’s full two-year highways plan will include the maintenance of 626 miles of road, 743 miles of footpaths, 132 cycle ways, 25,000 streetlights, 120 roundabouts, around 400 parks and open spaces and around 15 million trees along with reactive work like emergency repairs.

It will also see investment in better drainage, more street furniture, sustainable transport, safer routes to schools and more parking on newer estates.