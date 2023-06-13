Police seek to identify person following burglary in Telford

Police officers investigating a burglary in Trench are asking for help in identifying a person they believe may be able to help them with their enquiries.

Police say the person in the image may be able to help them with their enquiries

The burglary happened in Wombridge Road in Trench between 8pm and 8.30pm on Saturday 6 May.

A number of items that were stolen in the burglary hold incredible sentimental value, the owners say it would mean a lot to be reunited with them.

Some of the items stolen in the burglary included military medals, a Gold cameo ring with a white centre with one broken clasp, a man’s Omega Sea Master 1963 watch, gold watch face with a scratch and a gold strap – this was given to the owner on his 21st birthday by his father. Also stolen were several after-shaves and perfumes.

Anyone with any information about the burglary or who may have been offered any of the stolen items or knows the whereabouts of them is asked to contact Detective Constable Kate Whild on 01952 214743 or email Katherine.whild@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 15i of 7 May.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.