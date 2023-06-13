Homes and businesses in Much Wenlock affected by flash flooding

Around 25 homes and businesses around Much Wenlock’s High Street were affected by flash flooding following heavy thunderstorms yesterday evening.

Shropshire Council says that initial information indicates that the flooding was caused by the sheer volume of rainfall in a very short period.

Whilst the two attenuation pools constructed upstream of the town did help to lessen flooding by holding back large volumes of floodwater, the system running through the town centre was unable to handle the sheer volume of rainfall generated by the wider catchment.

- Advertisement -

The council’s highways teams are in Much Wenlock to help clean up and community reassurance teams will visit the affected properties later today. Council engineers will also be visiting the site with representatives from the Environment Agency.

The area is designated as a rapid response catchment by the Environment Agency and is liable to flooding during intense rainfall.

Following previous flooding in Much Wenlock the council has worked with the National Flood Forum to establish a Flood Action Group and has worked with the community and Much Wenlock Town Council to raise awareness of this and help residents and businesses be as prepared as possible.

Other parts of Shropshire including Ellesmere and the surrounding area were also affected by flash flooding caused by last night’s thunderstorms.