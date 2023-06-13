25.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Now Playing:

Homes and businesses in Much Wenlock affected by flash flooding

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Around 25 homes and businesses around Much Wenlock’s High Street were affected by flash flooding following heavy thunderstorms yesterday evening.

Shropshire Council says that initial information indicates that the flooding was caused by the sheer volume of rainfall in a very short period.

Whilst the two attenuation pools constructed upstream of the town did help to lessen flooding by holding back large volumes of floodwater, the system running through the town centre was unable to handle the sheer volume of rainfall generated by the wider catchment.

- Advertisement -

The council’s highways teams are in Much Wenlock to help clean up and community reassurance teams will visit the affected properties later today. Council engineers will also be visiting the site with representatives from the Environment Agency.

The area is designated as a rapid response catchment by the Environment Agency and is liable to flooding during intense rainfall.

Following previous flooding in Much Wenlock the council has worked with the National Flood Forum to establish a Flood Action Group and has worked with the community and Much Wenlock Town Council to raise awareness of this and help residents and businesses be as prepared as possible.

Other parts of Shropshire including Ellesmere and the surrounding area were also affected by flash flooding caused by last night’s thunderstorms.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP