Bayston Hill residents urged to object to planned Glebelands development

Many residents in Bayston Hill say they are appalled to hear of plans to develop on a much-loved community space at The Glebelands playing fields.

Alex and Teri at Glebelands

One local resident and former Bayston Hill parish councillor, Teri Trickett, has put out a plea to residents urging them to object while they still can.

She has been joined by Lib Dem councillor Alex Wagner in opposing the scheme.

- Advertisement -

The two met at the site to speak with passing local residents and let them know that there was still time to fight the decision.

Local resident and former Bayston Hill councillor Teri Trickett said:

“The Glebelands has been used by villagers of Bayston Hill for decades and it is a valuable and much loved community space for numerous activities.

“Open, green spaces are invaluable for mental health and well-being and the loss of this to housing would be hugely detrimental to residents of the village.

“I don’t believe that the existing infrastructure of the village like doctors, dentists and schools can accommodate further demand especially as the Oaklands site right next door is due to be developed.

“There are issues with flooding, during the Winter, onto Glebe Road and this would only exacerbate the problem further. We have got to object to this strongly, and there is still time to do so.”

Councillor Alex Wagner added:

“It is ridiculous to even consider developing on The Glebelands, which anyone in Bayston Hill can tell you is a really important community space. I’m backing Teri and other local residents in fighting this.”

The planning application can be found at 23/02061/OUT on the Shropshire Council planning portal.