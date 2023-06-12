16.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Now Playing:

Shropshire farmer given 100 hours of community service following successful prosecution

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire farmer has been sentenced for causing unnecessary harm to his poultry following an investigation by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and Shropshire Trading Standards.

A generic photo of hens
A generic photo of hens

An investigation into Mr Paul Hotchkiss of Gilberries Hall Farm concluded in sentencing at Telford Magistrates Court.

He was ordered to pay prosecution costs of £5,782.18 and a victim surcharge of £95. The court also imposed a Community Punishment Order of 100 hours of unpaid work.

- Advertisement -

This case was initiated by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) in 2021, who reported on chickens with severe pododermatitis (dermatitis of the foot pads) in 90-100% of birds on arrival at a slaughterhouse. Pododermatitis is an inflammatory condition affecting the bottom of the chicken’s foot.

APHA inspectors and Shropshire Trading standards visited the farm and despite advice from both APHA and the private vet, there was limited improvement in subsequent flocks of birds.

Farm investigations and an export report were provided by to the court by APHA. The court heard Hotchkiss plea guilty to the charges.

Aled Edwards, Head of Field Delivery England, Animal and Plant Health Agency said:
“APHA takes potential breaches of animal welfare legislation very seriously and investigates all allegations.

“This case demonstrates our robust enforcement approach and the effective collaboration between ourselves and local authorities. I welcome this sentence from the court and hope it will act as a reminder to others, that animal welfare is of paramount importance.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP