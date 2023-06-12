Shropshire farmer given 100 hours of community service following successful prosecution

A Shropshire farmer has been sentenced for causing unnecessary harm to his poultry following an investigation by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and Shropshire Trading Standards.

An investigation into Mr Paul Hotchkiss of Gilberries Hall Farm concluded in sentencing at Telford Magistrates Court.

He was ordered to pay prosecution costs of £5,782.18 and a victim surcharge of £95. The court also imposed a Community Punishment Order of 100 hours of unpaid work.

This case was initiated by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) in 2021, who reported on chickens with severe pododermatitis (dermatitis of the foot pads) in 90-100% of birds on arrival at a slaughterhouse. Pododermatitis is an inflammatory condition affecting the bottom of the chicken’s foot.

APHA inspectors and Shropshire Trading standards visited the farm and despite advice from both APHA and the private vet, there was limited improvement in subsequent flocks of birds.

Farm investigations and an export report were provided by to the court by APHA. The court heard Hotchkiss plea guilty to the charges.

Aled Edwards, Head of Field Delivery England, Animal and Plant Health Agency said:

“APHA takes potential breaches of animal welfare legislation very seriously and investigates all allegations.

“This case demonstrates our robust enforcement approach and the effective collaboration between ourselves and local authorities. I welcome this sentence from the court and hope it will act as a reminder to others, that animal welfare is of paramount importance.”