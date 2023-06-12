Firefighters attend commercial property fire in Whitchurch

Firefighters from Whitchurch, Prees and Market Drayton and Shrewsbury were called to a fire involving commercial premises in Whitchurch on Saturday night.

Firefighters work at the scene of the fire in Whitchurch. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Crews attended the fire involving a two story property at Pearl Yard at around 9.48pm.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, four high pressure hose reel jets and one main jet.

The property suffered damage from fire, heat, smoke and water.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews from Whitchurch and Prees arrived at the scene to be confronted by smoke issuing from a two storey commercial property. Crews quickly set about forcing entry into the property to gain access to the fire.

“Once entry had been gained six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were committed into the building by the incident commander, to locate and extinguish the fire using high pressure hose reel jets. The breathing apparatus crews found that the fire had spread to involve the roof of the property.

“Once this information was received by the incident commander they immediately sent an assistance message to fire control of, “Make Pumps 3 and aerial ladder platform required”, this resulted in the rescue pump from Market Drayton and the aerial ladder platform from Shrewsbury being mobilised, along with senior officers from headquarters.

“Once the Market Drayton crew arrived at the incident they were tasked to provide additional breathing apparatus wearers, and to establish an additional water supply from a nearby fire hydrant.

“On the arrival of the aerial ladder platform it was positioned to provide access to the roof, to allow firefighters to expose the area which had been involved in fire, and to check for any fire spread or hidden hot spots.

“The fire was extinguished utilising eight firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, four high pressure hose reel jets and one main jet.

“All the crews and officers at the scene worked seamlessly together to resolve the incident. Unfortunately despite the best efforts of the crews the property has suffered moderate damage from fire, heat, smoke and water.”

Crews remained on scene for approximately five hours damping down and making the property safe.

Officers from West Mercia Police attended the incident to provide support with a road closure.