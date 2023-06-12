16.2 C
Council highlights importance of HMO licensing during National Licensing Week 2023

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council is underlining the importance of licences for houses in multiple occupation (HMO’s) during National Licensing Week.

The week, from June 12-16, is a recognition of licensing which affects people from all walks of life including tenants and homeowners, businesses and individuals.

During the week, the council’s housing team will be visiting neighbourhoods across Telford and Wrekin to ensure that HMO’s are properly licensed and remind landlords that they need to renew their licence if it has expired.

The team will also work with tenants and landlords to raise awareness of the licensing obligations which apply to properties they rent or rent out.

A house is classed as being a HMO if at least three tenants liv there forming more than one household and people share toilet, bathroom and/or kitchen facilities with other tenants. A licence is required where there are five occupants.

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for homes & enforcement, said:

“All forms of licensing are important but from a housing perspective HMOs need to be licensed.

“We want to work with tenants and landlords to make sure the properties they live in or rent out are licensed, if they aren’t already.

“We also invite tenants who think they may live in a licensable property to come forward and let us know.

“There are a number of properties across the borough which were previously licensed but the license has expired and it’s extremely important that they renew.”

More information about Telford & Wrekin Council licensing for HMO’s is available at telford.gov.uk/hmolicence.

Business

