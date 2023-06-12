Building work completed on new luxury care home in Oswestry

A key milestone has been reached on a new state-of-the-art luxury 80-bedroom care home in Oswestry.

Michelle Middleton-Price – Bluebell View Home Manager; Paul Allam – Area Director; Sally O’Donnell – Head of Marketing

Care home operator HC-One held a topping out ceremony to mark the completion of the structure of its new Oswestry care home, which will be named Bluebell View, and is due to open this winter.

Bluebell View is located on Victoria Road, around half a mile to the south east of the town centre. The main contractor responsible for delivery of this project is Greenchurch Developments, who are based in Mansfield, North Nottinghamshire. HC-One have been working very closely with Greenchurch Developments throughout the construction process to ensure delivery of a home which is befitting of HC-One’s high standards.

The new purpose-built three-storey home will feature residents’ lounges, relaxing reading rooms and a cosy reception and bar area, along with private gardens with courtyards.

A local artist, Richard Briggs, has also been commissioned to create paintings celebrating local landmarks and culture which will hang within the reception and communal areas of Bluebell View to make Residents and visitors feel at home.

Bluebell View will offer residential, nursing and dementia care for elderly people living in the local community and is set to create circa 90 new jobs in the area at full occupancy, with roles across care, nursing, property maintenance, housekeeping and food service.

Operator HC-One offers professional residential, nursing and dementia care for older people in c.275 care homes across England, Scotland and Wales, and is among the highest review scores across the care home sector having been awarded Carehome.co.uk’s Top 20 Large Care Group Award for 2023.

Bluebell View is the latest home to be built in HC-One’s new build programme, which saw three homes open in 2021 (in York, Bingham and Telford). This new build programme is complemented by HC-One’s wider £92 million in its refurbishment and upgrade programme, to modernise and enhance the living environments and facilities of more than 200 of HC-One’s existing care homes across the company. This is the largest ever care home upgrade programme in the UK and will ensure that people across the UK can live and work in specialist, comfortable homes fit for the future of care.

The new care home will be the company’s first facility in Oswestry.

Geoff Edwards, Managing Director at HC-One, said: “We are delighted to be marking this key stage of the development.

“At HC-One, we strive to be the first-choice care provider for Residents and Colleagues in every community we serve. As the first HC-One home in the Oswestry area, we are very much looking forward to opening the doors of Bluebell View and working with more talented colleagues in the local area to provide the kindest possible care to elderly people in the local community in our new welcoming, state-of-the-art home.”

David Wormald, Director at Care Developments Limited, commented:

“From the outset we identified this location as being very well suited to this senior living development, being surrounded by local amenities and close to the centre of Oswestry. We are extremely pleased with the progress that has been made on the build by Greenchurch Developments Ltd and feel the finished product is going to offer a first-class facility, both for HC-One and the local community. We look forward to the grand opening later in the year.”