Tribute paid to couple found dead at their home in Bayston Hill

The daughter of a couple who were found dead in a summer house in Bayston Hill has paid tribute to them.

Robert and Patricia Lloyd

Robert Lloyd, 84, and his wife Patricia, 80, were discovered at their home in Newbrook Drive at about 11pm on Thursday 1 June.

Their daughter Sarah Davis paid the following tribute:

“Mum and Dad were a loving, dedicated couple married for more than 50 years, and the most wonderful parents I could have asked for. They will be greatly missed by their family and many close friends.

“They were both terminally ill, Dad with cancer and Mum with a brain tumour and dementia, and they couldn’t bear the thought of one not being there to support the other.

“They are now at peace, and we will all cherish our memories of them over the years, remembering them fondly together, at home in their much-loved summer house, looking at their beautiful garden.”

An inquest will be opened on Thursday 15th June.