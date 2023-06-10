Concern grows for missing 43-year-old Telford man

Police are appealing for help in locating a missing Telford man who was last seen in Newport on Thursday morning.

Bradley Lane

Bradley Lane, 43, was last seen at his place of work in Newport at approximately 10am on Thursday 9 June.

He is described as white, 6ft1 tall, short mousey blond hair, slim build.

When last seen he was wearing grey trousers with pockets on the side, navy blue t-shirt and a grey hoody with ‘man’ written on it.

Bradley is believed to be on foot and could be in the Wellington or Wrekin area.

Police say his family are extremely worried about him.

If you have seen him or have any information about where he may be then please call 999 quoting incident number 568i of 8 June