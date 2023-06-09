Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival chose Shelter as designated charity for 2023

Organisers of the 2023 Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival (SICF) have chosen Shelter as their designated charity for this year’s event, set to take place in July.

Beth McGowan, SIC Fest and Fionna Conn, Shelter

Monies donated will support the organisation’s provision of information, support and advice to people in the region facing homelessness and experiencing unfit and unsafe housing.

Fiona Conn, regional community fundraiser at Shelter, said: “Every four minutes a household in England becomes homeless. Record high rents and soaring living costs mean many more people are at risk of being tipped into homelessness. Shelter recorded more than 17,000 people in the West Midlands as homeless at the end of 2021, 8500 of which were children. The figures include people sleeping rough on the streets and families living in temporary accommodation.

WFunds raised from the comedy festival will help our frontline services to continue providing free and expert help to anyone facing homelessness, as well helping to campaign for lasting change. I would like to thank the organisers for thinking of Shelter and we wish the event every success.”

SICF co-director Beth McGowan, said: “Being homeless or living in poor accommodation is something that can happen to anyone at any time, so a safe, comfortable place to live can make such a significant difference to our sense of wellbeing and togetherness. SICF will be making a donation based on ticket sales and there will also be an opportunity for audiences to contribute personally if they so wish.”

SICF takes place from 13 to 16 July at venues throughout Shrewsbury including Albert & Co, Frankville (Scott Bennett, Rob Rouse and JJ Whitehead), the Old Market Hall (Alfie Moore, Rachel Fairburn) and The Loft at The Old Post Office (Craig Deeley and Dave Twentyman), culminating in the Gala Show at Theatre Severn on the Sunday, which includes headline acts Paul Sinha, Clinton Baptiste, Tom Wrigglesworth, Jessica Fostekew and master of ceremonies for the evening Adam Rowe.

Tickets for all the performances and the gala Show are available through the Theatre Severn box office.