New rail partnership signed by Visit Shropshire and Transport for Wales

Visit Shropshire and Transport for Wales (TfW) have signed a new partnership to highlight and promote the ease of exploring the county by train.

Victoria Leyshon, Transport for Wales and Mark Hooper, Visit Shropshire at Shrewsbury Railway Station

Collaboration will include a series of campaigns throughout the year across multiple channels including website, in-station and social media that will raise awareness of the routes and experiences available in the county and underline both partners commitment to sustainable travel.

Stretching from Cardiff to Manchester, Birmingham to Holyhead, the extensive TfW rail network criss-crosses large swathes of Shropshire, linking many towns and villages including Shrewsbury, Ludlow, Whitchurch, Wellington and Gobowen.

Encouraging more sustainable travel, services also call at Church Stretton, the gateway to the Shropshire Hills, and the perfect stop-off to explore the area’s famous walking trails either straight from the train door or connecting with the new ‘Round the Mynd’ shuttle bus loop which stops beside Church Stretton station.

As well as encouraging Shropshire locals to hop onboard and experience their own county car-free, the new partnership aims to entice neighbours in nearby Cheshire, other Midlands counties and the Welsh borders to explore by train too. TfW’s extensive, fast and regular service also means that even those living further away, near the city hubs of Cardiff, Manchester and Birmingham, can enjoy a Shropshire day trip or short break options with ease.

For example, operating twice an hour, the direct Cardiff to Shrewsbury takes just two hours. While operating hourly, the direct Birmingham to Shrewsbury journey takes 60 minutes, with the Manchester to Shrewsbury route taking between 1 hour 10 minutes and 1 hour 20 minutes (depending on the service).

As an added lure and to keep prices competitive, the operator has several cost-saving offers in place including advance ticketing specials and a kids go free incentive across the network. While those looking for a touch of luxury, new for the summer, TfW will be operating First Class services into Shrewsbury, with catering options available.

Victoria Leyshon, Partnership Marketing Manager at Transport for Wales said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Visit Shropshire to raise awareness of the West Midlands county, and of course, promote sustainable travel. We’re looking forward to working together on some new initiatives to encourage more people to jump aboard and explore the delights of Shropshire by train”.

Mark Hooper, Project Lead at Visit Shropshire, said: “It’s great to be working with TfW whose network really does have most of the county covered. Many of our towns aren’t designed to accommodate lots of cars, which is why travelling and exploring by train makes so much sense. And with sustainability key to our future plans, it’s great to work with a partner whose services can connect with other car-free experience we offer, such as walking trails, cycle routes and our new shuttle bus loop to key beauty spots, pubs and cafés”.