Motorists advised to plan their journeys ahead of airshow

Drivers are being advised to allow extra time for journeys with the RAF Cosford Air Show taking to the skies over Shropshire this Sunday attracting over 50,000 people.

The world famous Red Arrows display team are displaying at the show

Taking place at RAF Cosford on Sunday, those attending the event can enjoy demonstrations of modern military aircraft from the Royal Air Force and international military partners.

A huge variety of aircraft will also be on show on the ground for visitors to look at and sit inside.

With reduced capacity on the rail network this weekend, National Highways says tens of thousands of people travelling to the event are likely to travel by car with drivers encouraged to leave additional time for their journeys.

To ease congestion on approach to Cosford, there will be special traffic measures in place from junction 2 to junction 3 of the M54 with a designated lane for motorists travelling to the venue.

National Highways Senior Network Planner, Frank Bird, said: “The Cosford Air Show is a real highlight of the year here in the Midlands and we have been working closely alongside the organisers over the past nine months to plan for it and to help people enjoy smoother journeys to the event.

“With some disruption on the rail network this weekend, we would advise anyone due to travel to the event on Sunday to plan their journey before setting off and to check their vehicle is roadworthy. We expect the M54 to be busy and we’d remind people to make sure they have enough fuel for their journey.

“It’s also a good idea for people to make sure they have plenty of sunscreen with them, to take hats and sunglasses and to stay hydrated.”

For live traffic updates follow the @HighwaysWMIDS Twitter feed. The National Highways 24/7 customer contact centre team can also provide urgent, up-to-the minute information on 0300 123 5000.