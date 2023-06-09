11.6 C
Inmate charged with murder after man from Telford dies in prison

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

An inmate has been charged with murder following the death of a man from the Telford area who was serving a prison sentence at HMP Bristol.

The family of Daniel Childs have released a photograph of him

Michael Harkin has been charged with the murder of Daniel Childs, 38, who was found deceased at the prison on Monday 5 June.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the prison at 9.30am on Monday by prison staff who reported a man, in his 30s, had been pronounced deceased.

A post-mortem was carried out and the preliminary findings are that injuries to his neck caused his death.

Harkin, 34, has also been charged with a section 18 wounding with intent offence relating to a separate alleged incident on the same day.

He appeared before Bristol Magistrates Court earlier today. No plea was entered on either charge. He was remanded in custody pending a hearing a Bristol Crown Court on Monday.

The family of Daniel Childs have released a photograph of him and have asked for their privacy to be respected.

