Firefighters called to kitchen fire at property in Shrewsbury

Firefighters were called to a fire involving the kitchen of a property in Shrewsbury in the early hours of this morning.

The fire broke out at a property on Berwick Avenue at just before 12.30am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service say the fire involved the kitchen of the property and was caused by items on an electric hob.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury with an operations officer in attendance.

Fire crews used two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a covering jet to extinguish the fire.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.