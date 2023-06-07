16 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Now Playing:

BBC journalists stage 48-hour strike over planned cuts to local radio

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Journalists at BBC Radio Shropshire are taking part in industrial action over the BBC’s plans to dramatically reduce local radio services across England.

NUJ members on the picket line outside BBC Radio Shropshire in Shrewsbury
NUJ members on the picket line outside BBC Radio Shropshire in Shrewsbury

Around 1,000 National Union of Journalists members across the country commenced 48-hour strike action at midnight with local programming and news output across BBC local radio affected.

The strike action, taking place today and tomorrow, follows industrial action by journalists in March and stalled negotiations with the BBC, whose proposals have failed to address the NUJ’s concerns about the impact of fewer services, and an increase in shared programmes.

- Advertisement -

Paul Siegert, national broadcasting organiser, said:

“48 hours of weekly local radio programming is a disservice to the 5.7m weekly listeners who tune into BBC local radio. Journalists are striking in defence of services that are valued by communities across the country.

“We do not oppose change within the BBC but believe the manner in which the Digital First strategy is being enforced will destroy access to relevant, local radio that so many rely on.

“This 48-hour strike is about journalists standing up for local radio services, and the public have rallied behind members in their fight to keep local radio local.”

Last week, BBC journalists passed a vote of no confidence in the BBC Local senior leadership team. 93 per cent of those surveyed indicated they no longer had trust in the team amid the ongoing dispute.

The NUJ is holding a lobby of parliament on 7 June, with MPs also meeting journalists from across English reasons in the House of Commons.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP