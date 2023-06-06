Shrewsbury heritage trail launched

Visitors to Shrewsbury will be able to explore the town’s “architectural and historical gems” with a new heritage trail.

The Shrewsbury Heritage Trail has been produced by Shrewsbury BID, with town historian Phil Scoggins providing a range of fascinating facts and stories for people to discover as they follow the trail around the town centre.

Included in the trail, which starts at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery, are Rowley’s House, Ireland’s Mansion, the castle, Dana Prison, Draper’s Hall and Henry Tudor House – which is described as “one of the most complete and splendid medieval timber-framed townhouses anywhere in England”.

Mike Matthews, Chair of Shrewsbury BID, said the heritage trail would be of interest to tourists and regular visitors alike, as well as being an engaging tool to attract people to Shrewsbury for the first time.

“Shrewsbury is of course already well known for its rich heritage and wonderful architecture, and this trail highlights that superbly,” he said.

“We are very grateful to Phil Scoggins for his expert insight which really brings the buildings and history of the town to life.

“It’s a fantastic looking production and we hope it will prove to be another activity to encourage more people to visit and spend longer in the town, whether they are visiting for the first time or even if they have lived here for years.”

Trail author, Phil Scoggins, added: “In terms of its changing townscape, Shrewsbury is one of the best recorded towns in Britain thanks to the many old photographs, paintings and drawings within the collections of Shropshire Archives and Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery.

“Some of these are used within this leaflet to illustrate and add depth to the many layers of the town’s history that any user of this guide will encounter in their wanderings.

“The amazing historical and architectural richness of its townscape forms the everyday backdrop to what is still very much a living town of work and play as it has always been.”

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “This is a brilliant way for visitors and even local people to enjoy learning about our beautiful landmark buildings.

“Drawing on Phil’s expertise there is an opportunity for us all to learn so much more about our county town. It is an excellent opportunity for people to get out and about, visit Shrewsbury and learn something new – a perfect day out!”

The trail is available to collect from town centre information points and businesses, as well as available to download online.