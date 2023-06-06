11.6 C
Charity invites people to pledge their free time to help local good causes

By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire charity has launched its latest appeal, but rather than requesting donations it’s asking people to pledge their free time.

Shropshire community volunteers
Shropshire community volunteers

The Community Resource Pledge It! Campaign is inviting people to share how many hours they could potentially give to volunteering, either for the charity or one of the local community organisations it supports.

The callout comes during Volunteers’ Week, a national awareness campaign that takes place from 1st – 7th June every year.

Bev Baxter, CEO of Community Resource, said: “Volunteering is an amazing opportunity to give back, support causes that matter to you and create lasting change within your community.

“Our Pledge It! campaign is all about highlighting the flexibility of volunteering, helping people to think about what free time they may have and how much a local charity like us, or community group we support, could benefit from that time.

“Whether you can spare an hour each week or a couple of days per month, your contribution will be gratefully received.”

To pledge your commitment to volunteer or for further information about the campaign, please visit the Community Resource website community-resource.org.uk/pledgeit.

Community Resource helps people and communities facing challenges through running its own services and supporting local community groups to run theirs.

The charity’s Infrastructure Team recruits volunteers and offers free advice, guidance and support to local charitable groups and organisations.

Allison Richardson, Operations Manager for the Infrastructure Team, said: “There is such a variety of volunteering opportunities available with local community groups we support.

From regular roles like telephone befriending and helping out at a food bank, to one-off events like emergency flood response support, there are numerous ways to make a meaningful impact.

“By volunteering through us you will have the chance to make friends, develop skills and become an integral part of a supportive local community network.”

Some examples of the volunteer roles available and the time needed include:
– One-hour pledge – telephone befriending
– Two-hour pledge – volunteer driver, face to face befriending
– Half day Pledge – food bank shift, ‘buddy’ to attend local activities with, social group support
– Full Day Pledge – ESOL (English as a Second Language) teaching, one off events (fundraising event, emergency flood response)

Once you submit your pledge, a member of the Community Resource team will get in touch to see if there are any opportunities that fit with your pledge time that you may be interested in.

2023 marks the 39th year of Volunteers’ Week, when thousands of charities and voluntary organisations recognise the contribution volunteers make across the UK.

This year’s theme of ‘Celebrate and Inspire’ to encourage people to get involved in volunteering in whatever way works for them.

