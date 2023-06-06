Arrest made after man racially abused in Telford

Police have made an arrest in Telford after a man was racially abused in Near Vallens in Hadley last week.

The incident happened near the junction of Near Vallens and Church Street between 7.30am and 8am on Thursday 1 June.

A 35-year-old man was arrested nearby shortly after the incident happened.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward, or anyone who lives locally who may have doorbell/CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Mark Bates on 07900 607965 on by email mark.bates@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk.