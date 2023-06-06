£1m worth of cannabis plants seized in Wellington

13.1 C
Cannabis plants with a street value of approximately £1m have been discovered at disused premises in Wellington town centre.

Over one thousand plants were found at the property spread over multiple floors. Photo: West Mercia Police

Officers from Wellington’s Safer Neighbourhood Team made the discovery following the execution of a warrant at the empty business premises in Walker Street at 9.45am on Friday.

They found in excess of a thousand plants spread over multiple floors.

Temporary Sergeant Peter Rigby said: “This was a significant discovery by our neighbourhood officers that will protect the communities of Wellington.

“The impact of the cultivation of cannabis is far more than the supply of drugs. Thousands of pounds worth of electricity is stolen to help with the cultivation of the plant and the practice of bypassing the electric meter is often so dangerous that the supply can only be made safe by digging up the road.

“In addition to this, neighbouring properties are put in danger and are at risk of structural damage or fire caused by the criminal activity.”

Two men in their 30s were arrested at the scene and were bailed pending further enquiries.

