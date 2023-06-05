Shropshire school shortlisted for School Library Association award

A Shropshire school’s new library project which saw an existing building transformed into a modern and dynamic space has been shortlisted for the School Library Association (SLA) Enterprise Award.

Oswestry School’s new library has officially opened

Oswestry School’s new library, which saw the Long Room at the Upper Brook Street site in the town transformed into a space for independent study reading and debate, has been announced as a finalist.

The SLA Enterprise of the Year Award is open to all UK schools and celebrates a one-off or progressive project rather than regular library activity.

The library, at Oswestry School, which had its official opening last month, was designed in conjunction with specialists Taskspace, and pupils were involved in the design process as part of the school’s consultation team, sharing their ideas and suggestions to help come up with a space created with a pupil’s eye view.

As a school with a 615-year history and one that has enjoyed a close relationship with the town of Oswestry, the library was designed as a space that will also benefit the wider community, providing a new local venue for visiting authors and speakers.

The new library, which has been in use since January 2023, is a dynamic, multi-functional one with creative spaces for working, comfy places for reading, and a seating area designed to facilitate university-style seminar teaching and learning, and as a venue for hosting guest speakers, lecturers, and authors.

Oswestry Headmaster Peter Middleton said: “We are thrilled to have been shortlisted as one of the finalists for this national award, and – regardless of whether or not we win – the nomination is testimony to the innovative and enterprising spirit of the project and all those who helped make the vision a reality. The library provides an inspiring and exciting environment for learning and a wonderful new resource for the school and the wider community.”

The new facility was formally re-opened at an event at the start of May where the headmaster took the opportunity to thank all those involved in the project.

The library will be open to the public on Saturday 17th June from 10am – noon giving people a chance to have a look around the new project whilst enjoying a hot drink and cake. This is an open event, but booking is encouraged to allow the school to plan for catering and parking.

Anyone wishing to attend should email claire.livesey@oswestryschool.com to confirm their place and get further details about parking.