Shropshire’s Great Outdoors survey underway

People are being asked to get involved and have a say on what matters to them in Shropshire’s Great Outdoors annual survey.

The Annual Outdoor Recreation User Survey, led by Shropshire Council’s outdoor partnership service, includes questions about the outdoor facilities and activities residents and visitors make use of, how information is obtained, any access barriers people may face, and how satisfied users are with the services provided.

People are being asked for their ideas and suggestions regardless of whether they enjoy outdoor activities or not.

All the information gathered in the survey will be used to support the delivery of Shropshire’s Great Outdoors Strategy 2018-28 which sets out how Shropshire Council and its partners aim to conserve and enhance the natural environment, improve people’s health and wellbeing and support the local tourism economy.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“We know our residents and visitors are drawn to Shropshire’s wonderful outdoors and the county’s natural beauty and history are all obvious draws to the area, but by opening up the conversation and asking people to participate in the survey we hope to be able to extend our audience.

“Undertaking the survey each year allows Shropshire Council to understand how things are changing and where future actions should be prioritised so our strategy can evolve, and people can continue to improve their wellbeing by being active outdoors.

“Our goal is to make the outdoors accessible and appealing to everyone and to support businesses and the hospitality experts who share our ambitions.”

To take part in the Annual Outdoor Recreation User Survey, click here, the survey is open until Sunday 6 August 2022.

The Shropshire outdoor partnerships service maintains and protects public rights of way, country parks, countryside and heritage sites, greenspaces and play areas, and supports the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Partnership.