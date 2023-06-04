Church Stretton group for people living with Parkinson’s seeks new members

People in Church Stretton living with Parkinson’s and those who have a connection to the condition are being invited to join a local group to meet, socialise and get together with other people living with Parkinson’s.

The group meets at Mayfair Community Centre, Easthope Road, Church Stretton Shropshire, SY6 6BL on the fourth Monday of each month from 2.30-4pm.

The group organises outings, information events, provides peer support, and regularly has guest speakers.

- Advertisement -

Clare Root, Network Support Officer at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“People living with Parkinson’s have often explained that meeting other people in the community is a real lifeline and gives them the opportunity to meet other people in similar situations.”

David Swindells, Area Development Manager, Parkinson’s UK, said:

“Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s can be a shock and adapting to life with the condition can be hard for the person involved and their loved ones too. But we know that getting the right information and support at the right time can make all the difference.

“That’s why our local groups and networks have an important part to play for those people in Shropshire. It is vital that we can support everyone affected by Parkinson’s, so that together, we can move towards everyone with the condition feeling empowered to take back control of their life with Parkinson’s.”

Around 145,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Parkinson’s UK is here for everyone affected by the condition. It funds research into the most promising treatments, and fights for fair treatment and better services.

For more information about the group, contact Clare Root at croot@parkinsons.org.uk or call 0344 2253611.