Man and woman found dead inside shed in Bayston Hill

The deaths of two people are being treated as unexplained after they were found inside a shed at a property in Bayston Hill last night.

Emergency services were called to a property in Newbrook Drive in Bayston Hill at around 11pm on Thursday night.

Officers were called to the property after concern was raised for the welfare of man and woman at the address.

Ambulances and Hazardous Area Response Team attend the scene

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called by police to the property off Eric Lock Road West in Bayston Hill at around 11.10pm.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When crews arrived, they found two patients: a man and a woman.

“Sadly, it quickly became clear that it was not possible to save them they were both confirmed dead at the scene.”

Elderly man and woman

WM Ambulance described the deceased as an elderly man and woman.

The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained, however, it is not believed anyone else is involved.

