Friday, June 2, 2023
Telford & Wrekin Council’s mobile CCTV hub begins borough tour

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council’s mobile closed circuit television (CCTV) hub started touring the borough this week, with its first 100 days being highlighted as part of a ‘Safer Telford’ campaign.

Council leader Shaun Davies and councillor Richard Overton, cabinet member for housing, enforcement and transport, pictured with the new mobile CCTV unit. Photo Telford & Wrekin Council
Council leader Shaun Davies and councillor Richard Overton, cabinet member for housing, enforcement and transport, pictured with the new mobile CCTV unit. Photo Telford & Wrekin Council

The tour will support the council’s efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour and environmental crime to keep the borough’s residents safe.

Kitted out with state-of-the-art cameras and monitoring system, the hub will visit key locations where activities including fly-tipping, littering from vehicles, antisocial behaviour and safe school parking are being reported.

Councillor Richard Overton, (Lab) deputy leader and cabinet member for homes & enforcement said: “This is a highly visible vehicle and as with police patrols, it’s presence will deter people from committing offences.

“Most residents in Telford and Wrekin are good, law-abiding people but there are a minority who aren’t and cause misery for others.

“Keeping people safe is a top priority for us. We won’t hesitate to fine or prosecute those who continue to break the rules.

“We’ll keep investing in CCTV across the borough and build on our existing network of over 700 cameras to help us crack down on offenders. The hub adds another 12 cameras to the existing set up and because we can move them around, it gives us the ability to tackle issues across communities.

“People want and deserve to feel safe and in the next 100 days, the new CCTV hub will visit every ward across the borough.”

Over a 12-month period, work by the council in partnership with the police, has seen anti-social behaviour fall by 10 per cent.

Once the tour is complete, the vehicle will continue to tour areas of the borough and residents are urged to report anti-social behaviour such as graffiti, abandoned vehicles, fly-tipping or dog fouling by emailing envmaintcs@telford.gov.uk or calling 01952 384 384, Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm.

The hub schedule for the coming weeks is as follows:

June 6 – ASB (Ketley, Oakengates, Lawley & Overdale, Hollinswood & Randlay)

June 13 – Littering (Hadley & Leegomery A442)

June 19 – Fly-tipping (Woodside, Sutton Hill & Madeley, The Gorge, Brookside)

June 26 CAT – (Dawley, Little Dawley, Wellington, Roddington, Kynnersley

