New £1.5m Domestic Abuse Support Service launches in Telford & Wrekin

Telford and Wrekin’s new specialist Domestic Abuse Support Service has launched today, providing vital support to victim-survivors of domestic abuse, and ensuring that people can access the right support when they need it.

Telford & Wrekin Council are investing £1.5million in the service over the next 3 years to make sure that people who suffer from domestic abuse can access help, support and refuge.

The service, which will seek to empower survivors and help break the cycle of abuse will be delivered in partnership between Cranstoun and West Mercia Women’s Aid, two organisations with specialist expertise in supporting people who have been victims of domestic abuse.

The two charities will provide holistic, comprehensive specialist support to victims whilst also offering initiatives that will work with perpetrators to challenge and change their abusive behaviours.

Wendy Taylor, Assistant Director at Cranstoun said: “This new service across Telford and Wrekin will allow us to reach more survivors of domestic abuse and provide them with the comprehensive support they need to rebuild their confidence, independence and ensure their safety.

“We’re pleased to be working in partnership with West Mercia Women’s Aid to deliver this service, combining the expertise of both of our organisations to ensure the best service to victims of abuse across the area.

“We know that in addition to working and supporting survivors, we need to address and challenge the behaviours of perpetrators too so there are fewer victims.”

West Mercia Women’s Aid, is already well established locally and will be working as a key partner in delivering this service as well as providing refuge space to those who need it.

Sue Coleman, CEO of West Mercia Women’s Aid:

“West Mercia Women’s Aid is really pleased to have this opportunity to further expand the work of our Helpline for those who need help and want to access local domestic abuse services – or even just to talk and be heard and believed.

“We also look forward to working closely with local communities – helping to strengthen networks of ongoing support for survivors offered by others who understand from their own lived experience.”

The new service will also support on the delivery of Telford and Wrekin Council’s Domestic Abuse Strategy which was launched earlier in the year.

Commenting on the new service, Councillor Kelly Middleton Cabinet Member for Healthy, Safer & Stronger Communities and Partnerships said:

“Domestic abuse is an unacceptable and serious issue for many of our residents, one that wrecks lives and devastates families.

“Providing a domestic abuse service that is open to all and covers all types of domestic abuse is at the centre of our new strategy.

“While women are significantly and disproportionately affected by domestic abuse, we recognise that anyone, male or female, in any relationship, can be a victim.

“This new partnership with domestic abuse specialists Cranstoun and West Mercia Women’s Aid will enable anyone suffering domestic abuse to access the help they need.”

The Telford and Wrekin Domestic Abuse Support Service is now operating, survivors seeking support can reach out via the survivor helpline number 0800 840 3747 or online here.