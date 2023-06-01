Misconduct hearing rules former Shrewsbury PC would have been sacked

An accelerated misconduct hearing has found a former West Mercia Police PC would have been sacked from the force had he not already resigned.

Earlier today, the hearing, chaired by Chief Constable Pippa Mills, heard Samuel Sneade, had accepted a simple caution for common assault after he assaulted one his colleagues.

The incident happened while he was off duty and under the influence of alcohol in Shrewsbury town centre on the night of 12 October into the early hours of 13 October, 2022.

- Advertisement -

He was arrested and suspended from duty on 14 October. On 7 December, 2022, he accepted a caution and an accelerated misconduct process was progressed.

The panel found his behaviour was a serious breach of the standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct and amounted to gross misconduct.

Samuel Sneade, who was a PC based in Shrewsbury, has since resigned from the force, however, had he still been employed by West Mercia Police he would be sacked without notice.

Chief Constable Pippa Mills said: “We are determined to rid West Mercia Police of those whose behaviour does not uphold our professional standards of behaviour whether they are on or off duty.

“Samuel Sneade fully understands the challenges of being a police officer and the difficulties officers face on a daily basis yet he showed complete disregard for his colleagues.

“The public should have confidence that we will continue to root out those intent on bringing the police service into disrepute.”

He has also been added to the College of Policing Barred List preventing him from ever working for a UK police service in the future.