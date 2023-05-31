Success for Shropshire County Show as more than 7,000 attend

Thousands of visitors poured through the gates of the Shropshire County Show 2023 as the sun shone down on the West Mid showground over the bank holiday weekend.

There were plenty of entries in the cattle classes at the show

More than 7,000 people turned out to support the annual event, which organisers have hailed as a great success.

The packed programme of entertainment at the Shrewsbury showground offered something to suit all tastes and ages.

- Advertisement -

Phil Thornycroft, Show Chairman, said: “We had a truly wonderful day with sunshine, huge crowds, traders selling out of goods and more agricultural stands than we have had at the event for more than 25 years.

“The cattle and sheep entries, and the heavy horses, for 2023 were an incredible sight, and we have had fantastic feedback about the quality of the entries this year. Our main ring saw the Bolddog Lings, Kipperidge Gundogs, the Wirral Pipe Band, Young Farmer’s Floats and more – it was an incredible array of entertainment and well done to all of them who carried it out perfectly on what was quite a warm day!

“There were plenty of positive comments from visitors and exhibitors as I made my way around the showground during the course of the day. It’s always a bit of a whirl because there is so much to do and so many people to meet and greet, but I can say the show was a huge success.”

One of the sights that will be remembered by many visitors was the incredible flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight which saw a Lancaster Bomber, Spitfire and Hurricane fly over the showground just after 1pm.

This year saw the introduction of a Village Green, complete with a white picket fence, which saw crowds enjoying the music from the Bandstand with a drink from the Berwick Bar while children played in the giant sandpit and enjoyed stories from Usborne Books and circus skills with Scotty’s Circus Workshop.

Children 15 and under were free to enter the event and the Youth Zone prepared for them featured archery, canoeing, Parkour and Extreme Mountain Biking displays, a climbing wall, martial arts and more!

“We have so many people to thank, our President Margaret Thrower, our sponsors – without them we could not put on the show we do – our traders who support us and create such a wonderful shopping and display area for our visitors and all of our exhibitors who bring their animals to the showground every year, not forgetting the North Shropshire Pony Club whose members braved the heat of the afternoon to bring us Mounted Games in 2023,” added Mr Thornycroft.

“And of course a huge thank you to all of the volunteers and stewards and those behind the scenes who work so hard to bring this show together. It was an incredible day, but I know they have already started planning for 2024!”

The 2024 Shropshire County Show will once again be held on the second May bank holiday weekend, Saturday, May 25th.