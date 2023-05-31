11.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Spring Fling a sun-soaked success at Weston Park

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A two-day Spring Fling which saw thousands of people soak up the sunshine and fun at historic Weston Park has been hailed a big success.

The Spring Fling saw crowds flock to Weston Park

Some 4,500 people were welcomed to the grounds of the stately home on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday to enjoy a host of attractions in the beautiful weather.

Weston Park head of marketing Andrea Webster said the weekend had been a great success – and set the scene for a fantastic summer season of events.

“We were delighted with the numbers of people who came to enjoy a weekend of fun for all the family – and of course the glorious weather was an added bonus.

“The feedback from visitors was excellent, with the mix of artisan food and craft stalls, live music, great street food and entertainment for the children proving extremely popular.

“It has been a wonderful start to the events season and we’re all now looking forward to the incredible line up of events at Weston throughout the Summer, such as the international air show, firework spectacular, Camper Jam, Classic Ibiza and Camp Bestival.

“And we cannot wait for our Summer Fiesta over the next bank holiday weekend on August 27 and 28, which builds on all the ingredients of the Spring Fling to bring the curtain down on the summer holidays in fantastic style.”

Attractions at the Spring Fling included more than 50 traders, including Powell’s Pies, Mahorall Farm Cider, Monkhide Wines and Wrekin Spirit. The street food village featured Murase’s Wood Fired Pizza, Halloumination and Mukaase Foods among others, with festival favourites the Dirty Rockin Scoundrels providing the musical backdrop.

