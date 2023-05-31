Shropshire school calls for sponsorship after winning a place at the national F1 finals

A Shropshire school is calling for sponsorship after two of its teams were selected for the F1 in Schools National Finals to be held in Leeds in July.

The Moreton Say Primary School teams, Dangerous Tornadoes and Red Planet, placed second and third in the regional finals held in Telford in April- which secured them a place at the nationals.

It is the second time teams from the school near Market Drayton have qualified for the national finals.

Earlier this year in January, two teams progressed to the finals at the Autosport International Show at the Birmingham NEC and one team was awarded the prize for Sponsorship and Marketing.

Now the new teams, made up of Year Five and Year Six pupils, are busy working on their car designs – but they need sponsorship to get to the finals at Leeds University on July 1. They have spent months building and testing their cars to race down a 20-metre track.

Teacher Miss Sian Jones, who coordinated the F1 event as an after-school club, said the project is invaluable as it has given the children so many skills.

She said: “Our task is to design, make, test and race a miniature F1 racing car down a 20m elevated racetrack as well as putting together a design and engineering portfolio and a five-minute verbal presentation.

“We are really in need of sponsorship to get to the finals in Leeds. The money raised from sponsors will help us to fund equipment and resources for building the car, uniforms and transport to events.

“In return, our sponsors will receive advertising in our school newsletter, portfolio, and any publicity we take part in as a result of the competition. Last year, we added our sponsors onto our car and uniforms for the Nationals, which was streamed live on YouTube.”

Pupil Lewis Dutton, aged 11, who was part of the Moreton Warriors Team last year and is now part of Dangerous Tornadoes, said he really enjoys the whole experience of the F1 project.

He said: “I’m really excited we have made it to the finals again this year. I really hope we can get to Leeds to take part. We learnt so much from the event last year and are using our experience to make our cars even better this year.”

The team already has sponsorship from Acutest, AR Richards and Shavington and Cloverley Estates.

If you can help, please contact Miss Jones at the school on 01630 638465 or email moretonsayadmin@addmorefed.shropshire.sch.uk