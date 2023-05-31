9.8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 1, 2023
Now Playing:
- Advertisement -

Police appeal for witnesses to racially aggravated assault in Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a father and son were targeted in a racially aggravated attack at Stirchley Skate Park in Telford.

Officers investigating the incident say a Polish man was hit several times with a golf club by a group of teenage boys in a racially aggravated incident of grievous bodily harm.

The man suffered a cut to his left arm and bruising to the back and ribs and was taken to hospital for treatment.

- Advertisement -

His 10-year-old son was subjected to racially aggravated intentional harassment.

PC Sian Evans said: “This was a nasty racially aggravated attack and we are asking for any witnesses to the assault to come forward, particularly anyone with CCTV or phone video of what happened.

“There were a lot of children on the Skate Park and it is believed that these incidents may have been video captured by them.”

The offenders were aged about 16. One is described as wearing a black ripped top, grey joggers, carrying a red Adidas man bag and white Jordans. Another one wore a grey tracksuit and black body warmer. They ran off after the incident which happened at about 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Anyone with footage or who saw what happened is asked to contact sian.evans@westmercia.police.uk

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP