Petition launched over disabled access at Whitchurch railway station

A petition calling for funding to install disabled access at Whitchurch railway station has been launched by Dean Carroll, the Conservative Parliamentary Spokesman for North Shropshire.

Dean Carroll, the Conservative Parliamentary Spokesman for North Shropshire at the station

The station, which provides crucial connections to Shrewsbury, Birmingham, and beyond, currently lacks adequate access for individuals with mobility impairments and wheelchair users on its Southbound platform.

As part of his broader plan to enhance public transport connections across North Shropshire’s market towns and villages, Dean is encouraging local residents and supporters to lend their voices to this important issue by signing a petition. This petition will then be presented to the Transport Minister, Mark Harper MP, calling for the necessary funding to install disabled access at Whitchurch station.

Dean Carroll says: “It’s clear that our passengers, particularly those with mobility issues, have long faced considerable difficulties in accessing the Southbound platform at Whitchurch station.

“We’re gathering momentum with almost five hundred signatures already supporting our petition. However, the need for action continues. Our goal is to create an inclusive, accessible transport network for everyone in North Shropshire.”

Click here to sign the petition.