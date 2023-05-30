13.3 C
Car passenger dies after car collides with fence in Shifnal

A 19-year-old man died when the car he was a rear seat passenger in collided with a fence on the A464 in Shifnal, shortly after midnight on Saturday.

William Hubbard died in the collision
The three other occupants of the BMW all received minor injuries in the accident.

The 19-year-old driver was taken to hospital for treatment to a facial injury.

The victim has been named as William Hubbard, of Beech Drive, Shifnal.

His family paid the following tribute to William: “We the family would like to ask that our privacy be respected at this very sad time.

“William was a much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, boyfriend and friend to many and will be sorely missed by all.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the accident including anyone with dashcam footage to contact helen.oconnor@westmercia.police.uk

