Works starts on improvements to Lawley and Horsehay Village Golf Course

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Lawley and Horsehay Village Golf Course is soon to benefit from improvement work to a number of bunkers across the site, which will dramatically improve the golf course for residents.

The project is part of Telford& Wrekin Council’s commitment to make the borough cleaner, greener, safer and more enjoyable.

Work includes upgrades to a number of bunkers on the ‘Wrekin 9 holes’ side of the course as well as various improvements to the current drainage system and pathways around the course.

The Wrekin area of the golf course will be closed weekdays only between Monday 5 June and Friday 28 July 2023 to allow for work to take place. The full course will be open during weekends.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab) Cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure commented:

“This is an exciting time for golfers at Horsehay. These latest improvements are going to make a big difference to residents who use the golf course.

“It’s important that all of our leisure facilities across the borough are well maintained and up to date so residents can enjoy them, this is always at the forefront of our minds when we are planning investments.”

