Homes on a Shrewsbury housing estate were evacuated on Friday morning following a gas leak.

Around 30 properties on Wingfield Close in the Ditherington area of the town were evacuated at around 10am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent one fire appliance to the scene.

Cadent Gas were working to repair a gas service pipe outside a property.

Those in properties that were evacuated have now been allowed to return to their homes.

The road was closed for a time by police.