Shared wardrobe project to host pop-up shop in Oswestry

A new Shropshire project offering conscientious shoppers the chance to achieve the glamour of a red carpet outfit without it costing the earth, is staging a pop-up shop in Oswestry on Saturday.

Lizzie Dibble, founder of With Love From…

With Love From…, a shared wardrobe project based in Oswestry, has over 250 stylish items of party clothing, footwear and accessories waiting to be snapped up by environmentally conscious shoppers.

The project aims to create a shared wardrobe of occasion wear for a community of conscientious shoppers. It is encouraging people to donate party clothing, footwear and accessories currently sitting in their own wardrobe.

Each item donated, earns points for the donator. These points can be exchanged for any of the stylish items available at With Love From…pop-up shops. Shoppers can also spend money, or a combination of points and money.

To add to this ‘shared wardrobe’ concept, With Love From… is also offering a sewing service to repair, alter, customise or completely reimagine items of clothing for customers.

The next With Love From… pop-up shop will be held on Saturday from 10am until 4pm at Hadleigh Works which is on the top floor of the Memorial Hall in Oswestry).

Visitors will be able to donate items, collect points, browse the shared wardrobe of more than 250 items, make purchases with points or money and speak to the ‘re-imagine’ team about repairs, alterations and customisations to clothing.

Lizzie Dibble, founder at With Love From… said: “British women hoard around £285 worth of unused clothing within their wardrobes. This is the equivalent of more than £34 million worth of useless purchases in Shropshire alone.

“Many of us are sharing our wardrobes informally with friends and family already but at With Love From…. we are attempting to extend this idea across the county and maybe even beyond.

“We have been collecting donations for just over three months and we have already received more than 250 beautiful items from just 30 people, which show how many spare items of clothing so many of us have available to share.

“By slowing down the fashion cycle and sharing our wardrobes, we are not only reducing waste and protecting the earth’s resources, but we are also encouraging fashion brands to slow down, be more considerate, pay better, make better and be better.”